From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Two of the six suspects arraigned with the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, pleaded to the eight-count charge of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

On the contrary, Abba Kyari and four suspended members of his Intelligence Response Team (IRT), ACP Sunday J. Ubia; ASP James Bawa; Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu, all entered a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

When the charges were read to them before Justice Emeka Nwite, the duo of Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alfonsus Ezenwanne pleaded guilty to counts five, six and seven.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/57/2022, NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms. They were also accused of tampering with 21.25kg of cocaine unlawfully.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne are the two alleged drug traffickers who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne specifically pleaded guilty to counts five, six and seven while urging the court to “have mercy on us.”

They are charged with knowingly possessing 21.35 kilograms of cocaine and offence contrary to and punishable under sections 11(d), 14(b), 23 and 49 of the National Drug Law enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Shortly after taking their plea, the prosecution counsel, Joseph Sunday, a Director, Prosecution and Legal Services with Prof. Joshua Alobo, had prayed the court for a trial date for the first to fifth defendants.

Sunday also urged the court to grant a leave to review the charges against Umeibe and Ezenwanne who pleaded guilty for the charges against them. “We hope to file our proof of evidence latest tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said.

However, the lead defence counsel to Kyari and Ubia, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), informed that a bail application had been filed in respect of his clients.

Other Senior Advocates of Nigeria who appeared with Agabi are Mahmud Magaji (SAN); Nureini Jimoh (SAN); James Onoja (SAN) and Moses Ebute (SAN) with eight other lawyers.

ASP James Bawa had Michael Mbanefo and Mariam Osene as defence counsel, while M.Y Chiara and two others represented Agirigba and Nuhu, with E.U Okenyi appearing for Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

After the accused took their pleas, Chief Agabi told the court that he had filed bail applications for the first and second defendants since Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

But, in opposition to the bail application, the prosecution counsel said he had filed a counter affidavit application before the court.

In like manner, counsel to other defendants informed the court that he had filed bail applications on behalf of their clients, except E.U. Okenyi for Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

At this stage, the prosecution urged the court to schedule a date for the trial of the first and fifth defendants, while he was going to file a review of facts against the sixth and seventh defendants in view of their plea of guilt.

“In view of the plea of the first to fifth defendants, we want to file a review of facts against the sixth and seventh defendants. We hope to also file our proof of evidence last Tuesday and serve on the defendants as we are ready to prosecute the case,” Sunday stated.

However, Agabi informed the court he had filed a bail application for the first and second defendants.

But the prosecution counsel, who confirmed the service of the bail application on him, however, told the court that he had filed a counter affidavit in opposition to the said bail application.

Other defence counsels told the court that they had equally filed their bail applications in respect of their clients.

However, Justice Nwite said he was yet to go through the bail applications, especially the counter affidavit by the NDLEA, and was not disposed to taking them.

The judge, therefore, fixed March 14 to hear the bail applications.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel urged the trial judge to remand the defendants in NDLEA custody, instead of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, a request the prosecution said would not be objected on the ground that the defendants will be responsible for their own upkeep.

Justice Nwite adjourned the case to March 28, 2022 for a review of facts and hearing of the case, while all respondents are to be remanded in NDLEA facility pending the hearing of the bail application on March 14, 2022.