Concerned Citizens of Edo State and in the Diaspora (COCED), yesterday, urged the electorate not to be deterred by the threats of violence but to come out to cast their votes for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The group said the political crisis being witnessed in the state is a calculated attempt to truncate the on-going development in the state and urged the people to come together and support the Peoples Democratic Party’s government led by Obaseki’s administration.

President of the group, Israel Ade’Dunia, who made the call while briefing newsmen in Benin City, also appealed to the governor’s detractors to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign in the state.

“The last few months in Edo State have witnessed, and still witnessing political crisis orchestrated by some evil intentioned minds in their evil macabre, bent on hoodwinking and truncating God-sent leadership of Godwin Obaseki.

“Those who want to be godfathers at all costs so that they can always take lion share of the state resources and allocation are crying wolf because Obaseki failed to pander to their whims and caprices, and so they are pulling all stops to dethrone peace and tranquillity, industrialization, justice, qualitative and quantitative education, ingenious innovations, soil-less agriculture, and good roads that Obaseki has used the state money to build”

“COCED believes that if these agents of destruction really fear God and have the love of the people at heart, they will not tinker with their various evil machinations. I am calling on all these agents of provocateur therefore, to sheath their sword and let good governance reign and rain.