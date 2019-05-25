Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Chumang Datiri, has condemned the bloody attacks on communities in Nasarawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and Borno states by kidnappers and bandits.

He observed with dismay the increasing rate of suicide cases in the country and called on the church and government to sensitise the public on the need for contentment.

Rev. Datiri made the statement in a communique issued in Jos at the end of the 96th General Church Council held at the church headquarters, Jos, the Plateau state capital.

“Council condemns in strong terms the recent attacks on some communities in parts of Nasarawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and Borno states by kidnappers, armed bandits and Boko Haram.

“Council calls on the federal and state governments to take proactive measures to forestall these inhuman acts as human life are too precious to be wasted casually.”

It enjoined “government at all levels to take seriously, their constitutional responsibilities by restoring and rehabilitating Internally Displaced Persons as many of them are left to fend for themselves in terms of feeding and accommodation.”

Datiri decried what he regarded as the federal government’s nonchalant attitude towards the release of Leah Sharibu who has remained in the hands of Boko Haram, and urged government to do all it takes to ensure her release and that of the remaining Chibok school girls.

The council expressed “concern over the increasing suicide cases in the country in recent times. It calls on the church and government to create awareness on the need for contentment, perseverance and hope in these times of economic and social challenges.”

It condemned what it described as “the Federal government’s acquisition of a license for a radio station exclusively for the Fulani. It is divisive and contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on preferential treatment to a certain tribe or people over others.”