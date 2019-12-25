Gyang Bere, Jos

The President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Dr Dachollom Datiri, has urged federal and state governments to provide adequate security for the safe return of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Rev Datiri disclosed this yesterday during the official flag-off of the distribution of relief materials, comprising of roofing zinks, nails, cement and fertilizer in collaboration with the Hungarian Government for IDPs who were displaced in June, 2018 in the State.

“I urge government at all levels to provide security in all affected communities in Plateau, particularly villages that were destroyed in June, 2018 to enable the people return. It is the responsibility of government to protect lives and property of the citizens,” he said.

“You must take advantage of the relief materials provided to you by the Hungarian Government in collaboration with COCIN Church to go and start rebuilding your burnt houses. You must not abandon your villages to strangers who fight to forcefully take over your land.

“These materials are provided by Hungarian Government for people who were affected by the crisis in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area in June 2018, and people of Goza in Borno State for proper relocation and rehabilitation.

“We were demoralised with the crisis that rocked this parts of Plateau State in June, 2018; we almost lost hope because when we saw you people languishing in the IDPs camps with no hope, it was very pathetic.

“You have suffered and stayed homeless, living in the cold with children after the crisis but hope came our way with the intervention of God. We made contact with Hungarian Government and today they have provided us with building materials to commence the rebuilding of our homes.”

Rev Datiri warned the beneficiaries never to contemplate selling the materials but should go and rebuild their burnt homes to reclaim their lost villages.

COCIN Director of Health Dr Nantok Dami said the Hungarian Government presented 2,700 bags of cement, 1,710 bags of fertilizer, 1,900 bundles of zinks and 1,425 packets of zink nails for affected people in Barkin-Ladi LGA in Plateau and Goza community in Borno State.

He explained that the items have been divided between the people of Gashis in Plateau and Goza in Borno State.

Dr Dami said for Plateau, the items were divided between the affected persons in Ropp and Gashish in Plateau and each household went home with 3 bundles of zinks , 3 bags of fertilizer, four bags of cement, two packets of nails among other items.

Gyang Machip, Dinatu Mabas and Victoria Joseph who collected their materials said Plateau State Government had relocated them to a primary school in their communities last week and said the materials would help them to commence the building of their burnt houses for proper rehabilitation.