BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Code of Conduct Bureau has called on officers and men of the Nigerian Army to declare their assets as they may be breaching the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if they fail to do so.

The Director of Reforms Coordinator of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr Fani Abulus made the call while delivering a lecture to officers and men of the 81 Division of the force, told the officers that it is a constitutional requirement and that it will help control abuse of office and conflict of interest in the discharge of their duties.

He revealed that the military had been cooperative and its personnel have been declaring their assets, but added that assets declaration is a continuous exercise which is done every four years, especially for serving public officers.

Abulus told military officers and men who have not declared to do so as it a constitutional requirement that you must declare your assets at whatever level of government that they find themselves.

He warned that under declaration of assets by any Nigerian contravenes the constitution, just as non declaration is an offence in the laws of Nigeria.

Earlier, Abulus told the military that public office is a trust and must not be abused; adding that conflict of interest leads to abuse of this trust and that makes government loses credibility in the eyes of the governed.

Also speaking during the programme, the representative of Army Headquarters, Major General Ibikunle Ayobami said The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, has always reiterated his commitment in upholding the highest level of morality in the performance of the force’s operations.

He said the decision to Army to carry out the training was in compliance with the criteria and action of public officers that are in conformity with highest standards of probity, public morality, openness and accountability.

He revealed that the Army Chief has directed the establishment of the Nigerian Army Financial Cooperation in the management of the Nigerian Army Finances for accountability and transparency in public expenditure.

He told officers and men of the force that the topics of the lectures explicitly justify the relevance of the workshop, as they form the basis for enlightening, educating and sensitizing officers and soldiers on code of conduct for public officers and their constitutional responsibilities as well as the inherent dangers for non-compliance with the Code.