From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Coalition of Democrats for Equity and Justice (CODEJ) has backed former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential bid.

Its Executive Secretary, Dubem Mbagwu, who spoke in Abuja, noted that an Obi’s presidency would not only heal the wounds of bad governance laced with fault lines, but would restore the nation’s economic growth.

Mbagwu insisted that “at this time, equity, fairness and justice demand that the office of the president of the country should be from the South East.

The group lamented that instead of ceding their presidential tickets to South East as it was done to the South West in 1999, the two political parties decided to change the goalpost.

Obi, the group said, is the last card Nigerians need at a time like this, to take the country out of the woods.

Similarly, all 13 contestants of the Father’s House reality TV show have unanimously endorsed the former governor of Anambra State.

The decision to endorse him was made after a brainstorming session, analysing and comparing presidential candidates of different political parties in the country.

According to the contestants/custodians, the choice of Obi was informed by his track record, his non-traditional political approach as well as his youth-friendly ideology.

The contestants, in a statement, said: “The custodians called on all Nigerians, especially the youths to put Nigeria first, get their PVCs and get ready to vote Obi for president in 2023.”

Themed: ‘Welcome Home, Nigeria’, the Father’s House reality TV show is a church’s response to socio-economic challenges.

The 40-day show currently airing on DStv Channel 262 and GOtv Channel 102 will have one contestant eventually emerging winner of the ultimate prize.

