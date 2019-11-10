Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Committee of Deans of Education in Nigerian Universities (CODENU) has frowned at the practice of posting corps members who are not graduates of education courses to teach during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This was contained in a communiqué signed by CODENU National committee’s Chairman, Prof. Julius Ademokoya, and was obtained by Sunday Sun.

The communiqué was issued at the end of a two-day summit of CODENU held from October 22 to 24th at University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) with the theme; “Educational Challenges and Interventions,” with the view of addressing challenges confronting the Nigeria education sector and proffering solutions to the nagging issues.

The communiqué also called for adequate funding of the faculty to enhance the improvement in morden Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

The communiqué reads in part, “posting of corps members who are not graduates of education courses to schools is unethical.

“The practice where faculties of education in the universities are required to admit students who could not meet cut-off points for admission into some faculties should be discouraged and stopped. The faculty of education should not be a dumping ground. This is to avoid admitting students who have no interest in teaching profession in addition to preventing the lowering of the quality of education.

“Faculty of education should be adequately funded to enable them improve on the ICT infrastructure and other instructional resources.

“Teaching practice should be a one shot exposure of one semester to enable the prospective teachers acquire adequate and effective teaching knowledge and skills,” he said.

The communique further called on universities to establish a special post-graduate diploma in education programme to help lecturer without teaching qualification to become professional.