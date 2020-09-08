Gabriel Dike



Following the expiration of an ultimatum issued the Federal Government, the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have began to sensitise members for a nationwide industrial action.



The ultimatum given by COEASU to the Federal Government expired recently and the union says government has not address the numerous issues in contention for some years.



Worried by the government attitude to their demands, COEASU has scheduled its National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on September 16 to take decision on the proposed strike.



The Public Relations Officer of COEASU, Dr. Lawan Abazza debunked media report that the union directed its members on August 27 to commence strike, adding “we have not asked our members to start strike. The directive will be given after our NEC meeting on September 16.”



Dr. Abazza said the Federal Government has failed to address numerous pending demands of the union for years and also that it is over one year it sent a document detailing deplorable state of public colleges of education in the country to the presidency.



According to him, despite seeking President Muhammadu Buhari intervention on the various issues militating against colleges of education, nothing has been done and members are agitated about government lackadaisical approach to colleges of education.



Chairman of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Mr. Ebenezer Oje acknowledged that NEC will meet on September 16 to take a position on the proposed strike which he said is long overdue because of failure of the Federal Government to implement any of their demands.



Oje said FCE Technical congress will be convey this week in compliance with directive to COEASU chapters nationwide to sensitise their members on the impending industrial action. He observed that government has neglected the colleges of education for long.



Chairman of COEASU, College of Education, Zing, Taraba State, Dr. Muhammadu Hassan told Daily Sun that at the chapter congress, members gave him the mandate to vote for strike at the forthcoming NEC meeting.



Dr. Hassan said: ”We just finish our congress today (Tuesday), if the Federal Government fails to do anything before September 16, we will go on strike. We suspended our last industrial action in 2018 after government promised to address some of the demands. Up till now the government has not address the outstanding issues. We have not been given listening ears.



”Some of our demands are similar with our counterpart in the universities. The Federal Government has addressed many of theirs and colleges of education have been abandoned. We gave government the required ultimatum and nothing has happened. My congress has given me the mandate to vote for strike. Our members are not happy about the plight of the colleges of education.”



The chairman, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Mr. Oladeji Nureni said the union is sensitising its members to prepare for the strike and stressed that the Federal Government has not address pending demands despite series of letters and en ultimatum.



Nureni confirmed that congresses are being held in various colleges of education and that FCE Special will hold theirs Wednesday (today), stating ”14-day ultimatum ended without any positive action from the Federal Government. Our members are tired of unfulfilled promises. Our colleagues in Ondo and Abeokuta have endorsed strike. COEASU members are not happy with the situation.”