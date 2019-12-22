The management of the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, has described as politically motivated the recent protest carried out against the state government over the non-payment of salaries and other sundry issues.

It noted with regret that staff from other similar colleges in the South East invaded the state under the guise of protesting for improved welfare of ASCETA staff without knowing the issues on ground.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Ikechukwu G. Odoemelam, the college condemned the act of outsiders taking over the state whereas the real lecturers in the college were on duty in the school.

It stated that at no time did the college force lecturers to obtain Master’s degree within two months but that they should present the certificates within the stipulated time.

According to the statement, the Governing Council of the college had long issued an ultimatum to all lecturers teaching in the college with only first degree to obtain a higher qualification in line with the guidelines given by the National Commission for Colleges of Education.

“Instead of complying with the directive, some of them turned around to complain. How can somebody in academics teach for 16 years without acquiring a higher certificate?

The college further stated that in spite of efforts it made for the lecturers to improve themselves through scholarships from TETFUND, they remained lethargic.

On the downsizing of workers, the college explained that those affected were released based on the extant laws of the college which was duly communicated to the affected staff.

The college noted that although ASCETA is a parastatal of the state government, the Abia State Government has been doing its best in releasing subventions to her for the payment of staff salaries.

It therefore warned staff of the college to desist from engaging in any act that would jeopardize government’s current efforts at rejuvenating the school for sustainable growth.