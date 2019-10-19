CoinCola – an online financial blockchain organisation is empowering Nigerians with a crypto tour, to teach people across the major cities how to better understand the blockchain and cryptocurrency world.

The CoinCola Crypto Tour will host Abuja and Kaduna on the best practices of the cryptocurrency education as efforts to eradicate the mysticism that has shrouded the business making it understandable to the layman.

The expository workshop, which holds in Abuja on October 22 at the NAF Conference Centre, Ahmadu Bello Way, Gwarimpa Expressway, Kado, will also take place in Kaduna on m October 24 at the Divino Event Centre on Gongola Road, Barnawa.

The Business Development Manager of CoinCola, Mr. Ivan Chen, in a press release, assured Nigerians that the conference would provide a plain learning field for the inquisitive, traders, academics, students, workers and business owners.

He said: “This training is for them to learn and discuss the exciting future of crypto and blockchain generally,” describing it as one of the skills everyone needs to understand in a world gradually moving towards decentralisation.

According to him, with their line-up of resourceful and insightful industry leaders availing themselves as speakers at the event, it would sure be a best-experienced than narrated event.

The founder of Crypto Masterclass, Mr Tola Joseph; the CEO of Donline Trade Harvest, IB Macdonald; and the CEO of Geodivita e-consulting, Mr. Anonyuo Chigozie alongside Ivan and Aby representing CoinCola.

On what informed the drive for the training, Ivan said that the current need for individual development and creating alternative sources of income in Nigeria makes it apt.

His words: “The future of blockchain and crypto will be discussed at the conference but not without showing you how this ties into other business and our everyday lives.”

He stated that participants would be shown how to trade cryptocurrencies and the nitty-gritty on ways to incorporate cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange and investment.

For the organisation, the conference tagged, ‘Coincola Crypto Tour 2019’ focuses on eradicating the mystique and misinformation that has shrouded the cryptocurrency sector for some years.

The Business Manager also stated that the tour, which cuts across major states, would explain why investments in cryptocurrency is best on growing your asset for everyone; educate the populace on how trading Cryptocurrencies work using the CoinCola Exchange.

The empowerment programme also targets a young audience who have some trading experience with gift cards, knowledge of Bitcoin and trading environment know-how.

The programme is designed to create value for participants and teach them how to utilise the CoinCola education platform for their crypto trading benefit and build partnerships with trading coaches who will become ‘tutoring influencers’ using the CoinCola platform.

While registration is tightly on, the organisers urged Nigerians to register on by clicking on https://bit.ly/2mtw1pa , to be part of the development.

Ivan further mentioned that all registered users on CoinCola’s trading platform can utilise their local FIAT currency to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH) ,Tether (USDT) and Ripple (XRP).

He added that the trades were carried out via the platform are done on a person-to-person (P2P) basis without a fee. Only vendors will be charged a trading fee of 0.1 per cent of the completed traded amount for their created offers,” he said.