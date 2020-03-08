Damiete Braide

Coca Cola Nigeria, in collaboration with English Premier League (EPL), will take lovers of English football to England to watch the remaining matches in the current season.

Marketing Manager, Coca Cola, Nigeria, Biodun Ajiborode, in a chat with journalists in Lagos, yesterday, said the programme is an initiative to reward consumers.

“We have looked at our consumers and this is an opportunity to give back to them, especially the teeming fans and lovers of the drink in Nigeria the opportunity to travel to England to watch matchesas they are being played.

“We cannot take every football fan to England, but we will give them opportunities to win lots of prizes worth over N500million.

In the same vein, Head of Marketing, Nigeria Bottling Company, Oluyomi Moses, described the EPL as a very big game which Nigerians love to watch.

“We are doing this to excite football lovers and to give them the opportunity to watch a football match every week, where winners will be chosen to go to England to watch the games.