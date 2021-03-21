From Gyang Bere, Jos

Retired Col. of the Nigeria Army, Miskoom Fidelis Sarki Attahiru has emerged as a the new Long Kwo, a traditional ruler in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State 33 years after the demise of the last occupant.

Col. Attahiru beat 16 other contestants to emerged the 27th Long Kwo after a kindly contest.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Silvernus Tapgun made the announcement after the selection by the kingsmakers.

He urged the contestants to support the winner to move the community for the prosperity of the people.

Miskoom Attahiru gave the assurance when one of the contestants to the throne, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa paid him a congratulatory visit at his residence in Jos.

He described the contest as a brotherly affairs, and enjoined all citizens of the Chiefdom to support all efforts geared toward the unity and progress of the area.

He appreciated the visit of Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, saying it has strengthen him and promised to take the Chiefdom to higher level.

Miskoom Bawa had

assured the new Long Kwo of his loyalty, moral and financial support, adding that his doors are widely open anytime his services are required.

”Baga Miskoom, please do not hesitate to call on me any time on areas you need my support towards the development of Kwo Chiefdom “, Miskoom Bawa said, and called on new Monarch to carry all contestants along during his reign.

Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa then wished Miskoom Attahiru a successful tenure and prayed “God to protect, guide and give you the wisdom to rule our people peacefully”.

The new Long Kwo emerged the 27th Long (Paramount Ruler) of Kwo Chiefdom following a selection exercise conducted on March 18, 2021, and the confirmation and subsequent announcement by the Plateau State Government.

The seat of Long Kwo of 2nd Class Status, became vacant on July 1988 following the transition to glory of late Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II.