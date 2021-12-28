By Merit Ibe

The Managing Director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan has said the manufacturing of fibre optic cables by the company would place Nigeria in the 5th position in Africa.

Onafowokan, who spoke on the production of the cables that will begin in January 2022, disclosed that this would serve telecommunication, oil and gas and some other sectors.

On the economic value of this to the country, the CEO said the production of the cables will place Nigeria 5th in the production of cables in Africa and that this will provide fibre optic cables in 48, 96,144 and up to 288 fibres in country.

He noted that the key impact of this is that “we will meet up with the local supply and demand of fibre optic cables and the large capacity that we are putting in place on the phase one will help us to produce up to 150 to 200,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables of different sizes and that to us is a game changer for the country.”

He said the drive for data communication in the country would improve greatly because until now, the country was importing the cables.

“This is what Coleman is known for, making it possible to have expertise in the country and we have been able to show that we are capable and irrespective of the problems, a lot of things can still be done.”

“That has been our drive and it is a blessing in disguise for Nigeria and we can look for a way to solve the problem of data expansion with the introduction of 5G,” Onafowokan added.

The Coleman Wires and Cables MD stressed that the move is in line with the Federal Government and NCC’s drive to have a fibre optic cables manufacturer in the country, adding that this was why the company embarked on the laudable project.

Onafowokan revealed that the commercial production of fibre optic cables will start from January 2022, and that this will provide fibre optic cables in 48, 96,144 and up to 288 fibres in country.

He said that the production of fibre optic cables would help Nigeria knowing fully well that the country has a big deficiencies in transmission.

Meanwhile, the company has expressed willingness for technical partnership with MTN Nigeria.

In a letter to Mr. Karl Toriola

CEO/Managing Director, MTN Nigeria, which was jointly signed by Sheyi Adebayo and G.O.K ONAFOWOKAN;

GM Sales & Marketing and CEO/Managing Director, respectively,