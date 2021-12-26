Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State directed the over 1700 personnel of the Forest Guards and gade Personnel of the Forest Guards and the entire Neighbourhood Watch associations in the state to continue to collaborate with the security agencies in providing adequate security in all the communities, in furtherance of the government’s efforts to ensure adequate security of lives and property in Enugu State during this festive period.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, the government made “a clarion call to the people of the state and all road users to appreciate the tremendous sacrifice and concerted efforts of the security agencies towards curbing the menace of heightening insecurity within the South East geopolitical zone.”

“The state government empathizes with the populace over the excruciating pains, predictable delays and the overall sufferings occasioned by the increased number of security checkpoints,” Oruruo said.

The Special Adviser pointed out that “the aforesaid strategy has further buttressed the revered status of our dear state as the safest state in the South East region and without equivocation, easily the impregnable fortress of Ndigbo.

He explained that the collective benefits of the security checks by far outweigh whatever temporary inconvenience the people may experience.

On the directive to support the security agencies, Oruruo said: “The state government is proactively devoted to securing the lives and property of Ndi Enugu and all law-abiding citizens within the territorial landscape of the state.

Ndi-Enugu are hereby reassured of the unwavering commitment and unflinching resolve of the government to provide sufficient security, tranquillity and the attendant serene ambience during this yuletide and even beyond.”