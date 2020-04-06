Following the unfortunate collapse of a three-storey building under construction at Ezeluike Street, Olympic Layout, off One Day, Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has announced its decision to “immediately commence evaluation of the structural integrity and stability of all buildings within the State Capital Territory, from April 10, 2020.”

In a statement by the Executive Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, the exercise will be conducted jointly by a technical team from the Agency and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Enugu State branch.

Dr Onoh, who disclosed that “ECTDA shall comply with the recommendations to be made at the end of the exercise”, pointed out that “where any structure(s) fails the integrity test the developer/owner shall be given a reasonable time not exceeding 60days to commence reconstruction and ensure that the structure is fit and stable for human habitation”.

The ECTDA Executive Chairman added that “in a case where no option is available such building(s) shall be demolished rather than put the lives of the occupants in danger”.

While disclosing that rescue teams from ECTDA, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), State Fire Service and Red Cross, among others, were on ground at the site of the incident for emergency operations, Dr Onoh noted that no casualties were recorded.

He stated categorically that the collapsed three-storey building had no building approval from ECTDA and was consequently marked for demolition in July and November 2019, but: “Unfortunately, the developer continued construction in defiance of the Stop-Work order issued by our Agency”.

The full text of the statement reads in parts:

“On April 5, 2020, a three-storey building under construction collapsed at Ezeluike Street, Olympic Layout, off One Day, Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the State Fire Service and Red Cross, among others, were on ground for rescue operations and there were no casualties recorded.

“In view of the above, the ECTDA wishes to state categorically that the collapsed structure had no building approval and was consequently marked for Demolition in July and November 2019.

“Unfortunately, the developer continued construction in defiance of the Stop-Work order issued by our Agency.

“Consequently, a technical team from ECTDA and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Enugu State branch, will commence immediate evaluation of the structural integrity and stability of all buildings within the State Capital Territory from April 10, 2020.

“ECTDA shall comply with the recommendations to be made at the end of the exercise and where any structure(s) fails the integrity test the developer/owner shall be given a reasonable time not exceeding 60days to commence reconstruction and ensure that the structure is fit and stable for human habitation.

“In a case where no option is available such building(s) shall be demolished rather than put the lives of the occupants in danger.”