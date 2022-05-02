Twenty Three persons have been rescued from the rubble of a collapse building in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, confirmed in the early hours of Monday.

NEMA spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye in a WhatsApp message said, of the 23 persons rescued, seven were children and 16 were adults, adding that the rescued persons have been given medical attention and undergoing psycho –social and trauma counseling.

Many people are said to have been trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building, but NEMA said that its operative have been working all through to ensure help gets to the victims.

Operatives of NEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently at the scene of the accident.

According to NEMA, search and rescue is still on going

The incident is the second Yaba-Ebutta Meta axis in the last two months.

On February 13, a three-storey building collapsed in the Onike area of Yaba, leading to several casualties

The developer of the project was said to have returned to the site despite a stop-work order on the structure.

