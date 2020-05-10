The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, has commiserated with the government and people of Imo State on the sad incidence of collapse of the Six Storey Building, under construction where many lives were lost in the state recently.

In a press release signed by its president, Engr. Ali A. Rabiu, FNSE, F.ASCE, the Council was saddened by the collapse of the building, which was proposed to be an hotel complex on the highbrow Musa Yar’Adua drive in Owerri, which came down completely. He stated that it

was quite unfortunate considering the huge loss of human and material

resources.

“COREN, as the statutory agency of the Federal Government responsible

for the regulation and control of engineering practice in Nigeria feels highly embarrassed by the collapse, considering the number of qualified Engineering practitioners the Council has licensed to practise in Nigeria. In exercise of its mandate, COREN has been working to have a database of all engineering activities across the country through its various State Engineering Regulation and

Monitoring Committees”, Engr.Rabiu stated.

The COREN boss further said that the Council had activated the Imo

State Engineering Regulation and Monitoring Committee to immediately

take up the matter of the collapse in Owerri, lmo State and that the

Committee, led by the Vice President of COREN, Engr. Vernatius C Igiri, FNSE, had since visited the site of the collapse for an on the spot assessment and also interacted with the representatives of other relevant professional bodies.

According to him, “the Committee also

took pictures from the rubbles and collected samples of materials for

engineering testing and analysis”.

Engr. Ali A. Rabiu assured them that, “in line with the mandate of COREN, the Council will undertake a full scale investigation into the root cause of the collapse and that since it is within its purview, it would ensure that any Engineering practitioner or individual found to be culpable is dealt with including possible prosecution.

He, therefore, on behalf of the Council, sought the cooperation of Imo

State Government in the investigation with the onerous task of ridding

the State and the Country of this unwanted waste of resources.

He advised Imo State Government to direct all Ministries, Departments and

Agencies responsible for urban development control to allow COREN

unfettered access to approval process records and documents.

“In the meantime, the Council hereby urges all engineering practitioners that have anything to do with the collapsed structure, including information that will assist in the investigation, to report

immediately to the COREN Owerri Area Office”, Engr. Ali A. Rabiu, directed.

The COREN boss urged his members to stay safe and that together they would beat the COVID-19 pandemic.