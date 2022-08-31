From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government is to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse of a three-storey building situated at Beirut Road in the state capital.

The state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna dropped this hint when he paid a visit to the scene of the tragedy in the central area of the state capital.

He enjoined the traffic of people in the heavily populated business area to vacate the site in order to allow the rescue team to progress with the search for more victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

In the meantime, two persons have been confirmed dead following the accident which occurred at about 3.00 o’clock on Tuesday.

Secretary, Kano Branch of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Kano, Musa D Abdullahi, disclosed that one of them died in the hospital after nine of them were brought in for medical attention.

He added that the second person, a staff of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), was killed during the rescue operation.

According to him, the deceased ran into trouble attempting to disconnect the high tension as the power from the already shut down transformer relayed back to him and electrocuted him.

Those rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital in the state following the incident included Nazifu Abudulkadir, Magaji Abubakar, Abdulrahuf Mohammed, Minjibiri Ibrahim, Ahmed Buhari Haruna, Sadiq Haruna, Abdulrasheed Bashiru and Danladi Lawal.

Most of the victims have different categories of injuries and may be discharged soonest, a source at the hospital said.