Lagos House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to compensate families of the victims of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi.

The lawmakers also urged the governor to direct relevant agencies to ensure that all requirements for buildings, as stipulated in the extant laws of the state, were strictly adhered to.

The assembly arrived at the resolution, sequel to a motion moved by Mr Nurein Akinsanya (Mushin I), during plenary on Monday in Lagos.

Death toll in the collapsed building has hit 44.

Akinsanya, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, expressed worries over the incessant collapse of buildings in the state.

He said: “The House expresses worries over the wide speculations that the building was raised to 21 floors, contrary to the 15 floors approved by the State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) for the owner.

“This house is also worried that over time, the state has recorded series of building collapse, like the five-storey building that collapsed in Lekki in November 2006 and the three-storey building that collapsed in Ita Faaji, Lagos Island in 2016, among others.

“The house is disturbed about the manner in which the agencies set up to inspect building works, gives certifications at various stages of construction.

“Therefore, we have realised that these frequent cases of building collapse can be attributed to unqualified or unskilled builders, use of sub-standard building materials, illegal conversion or alterations to existing structures and lack of maintenance, to mention a few.”

In his submission, Mr. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I) implored his colleagues to support the motion, noting that it was well-couched.

