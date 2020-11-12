John Adams, Minna

Worried by rising cases of building collapse across the country, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has threatened that it will henceforth sanction any of its members found to have been involved in the construction of any collapsed building.

Already a “Probe Panel” has been set up to look into the cases involving some of the Institute’s members.

NIQS National President Mohammed Abba Tor, who disclosed this in Minna on Thursday after the opening of a Pre-Annual General Meeting (AGM) workshop taking place at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, also said that the Institute will prosecute those found wanting adding that non-members of the organisation found Culpable will face similar treatment.

‘We have our share of blame in the cases of collapsed buildings, we should however not be totally held responsible, there are other organisations involved,’ Tor said.

He challenged other professional organisations in the building industry to ‘rise up to their responsibilities by taking steps to sanction any of their members with hands in any collapsed building.’

Tor said the Institute has sent series of recommendations to the Federal Government on how to reduce drastically the incidences of collapsed buildings in the country but declined to disclose the suggestions made to ameliorate the problem.

In the meantime, the Institute has unveiled ” A New Brand Identity” at the ongoing Annual General Meeting of the organisation in Minna

Unveiling the identity, Tor said ‘the essence of the new identity is part of the rebranding project to properly situate the Institute within the context of domestic and global changes, to ensure it remains relevant to society and discharge it’s obligations to members in the most effective ways possible.’

The National President decried how the role of the Quantity Surveyor is “Sometimes being overlooked” in the construction industry.

‘Overlooking the input of the QS has negative impacts ranging from costs inflation to the procurement of substandard materials and misalignments between assumed projects materials needs and actual requirements.’

Among the prominent Quantity Surveyors at the meeting was the Emir of Lapai Alhaji Umar Bago Tafida 111.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the workshop.