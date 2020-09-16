Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck in Afiesere community, Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State, where a secondary school graduate, identified as Gbenga, was killed by a collapsed fence along Damure Street in the town.

This was as another was averted at Ogbosedi area of Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state where a fire fighter, Ben Aladino and family members narrowly escaped death in their apartment when an overhead water tank collapsed on their sitting room.

Gbenga, who just finished writing his West African Senior School Certificate Examination, was said to be returning from the hospital during a downpour when the fence fell on him, killing him instantly.

He had gone to the hospital to serve food to his younger sister that was on admission for appendicitis operation.

The death of Gbenga is coming few days after a storey building, under construction in Asaba collapsed, leaving one death and four others critically injured.

In the Afiesere incident, locals claimed the collapsed fence housed a property belonging to the wife of a business magnate.

Sympathisers, who had mobilised rescue efforts could do nothing to save the victim obviously as a result of the devastating impact of the collapsed concrete bricks on him.

Neighbours described young Gbenga as humble and respectful, saying his death was unfortunate and a great loss to the family.