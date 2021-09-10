From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two persons have been confirmed dead in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following a high hill made of clay that collapsed on them.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the site of a warehouse, still under construction, and closed to the Command Secondary school, Apata in Ido Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the owner of the state, identified as Adebayo Idogbe, who was said to have just returned from China, and another person, lost their lives to the incident. They were trapped under the rubble and one of the had died before rescue operations got to the victims. The other victim was rescued alive, but he reportedly died on Friday morning in the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

When some journalists to the scene, it was observed that the site has been deserted by the site workers.

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service, Adeleke Ismail, who confirmed the incident said his men rushed to the scene for rescue operation.

He appealed to others undertaking such project to employ the services of professionals in order to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Officers of the Federal and Oyo State Fire Service, Western Nigeria Security Network, reportedly carried out the rescue operation at the scene.

As gathered, the warehouse was being constructed in a place that had been excavated and a dangerous high hill on the unexcavated part stood precariously on the other side of the warehouse. Suddenly, the high hill collapsed on a construction site and fell on the people underneath.

