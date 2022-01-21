From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A collapsed mast has reported killed two workers of the Nigeria Telecommunication Limited (NITEL) in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening while seven workers who had climbed the mast were working to dismantle it around the NITEL premises near Takum junction in Kastina-Ala.

Chairman of Kastina-Ala council, Alfred Atera, confirmed the report and described it as unfortunate.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, also confirmed it.

“Two people died. Others are in the hospital,” Anene said.