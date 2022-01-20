From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A collapsed mast has reported killed two workers of the Nigeria Telecommunication Limited (NITEL) in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to sources from the area, the sad incident happened on Wednesday evening in the area while seven NITEl workers who had climbed the mast were working to dismantle it around the NITEL premises near Takum junction in Kastina-Ala.

“The NITEL workers, all seven in number, were working at the top of the mast when it suddenly collapsed and killed two of them on the spot,” a local source who simply identified himself as Tersoo said.

Contacted by telephone, Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, confirmed the report and described it as very unfortunate adding that the incident occurred while the men were dismantling the old NITEL mast situated in the area.

“They had loose one side of the mast when the other part collapsed. Two of them died instantly while five others were taken to the hospital,” Atera said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene who also confirmed the report, disclosed that the deceased victims were were among those who were handling a mast when it collapsed.

“Two people died. Others are in the hospital,” Anene added.