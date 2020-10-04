Agatha Emeadi

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Excel College, Ejigbo, has pledged its commitment to rebuilding the collapsed school structure as soon as approval is received from the state government.

Chairman of the PTA, Mr. Ndubuisi Udeagu, said the pledge was to support the management’s effort to ensure continuation of academic classes.

His words: “As major stakeholders, we are quite mindful of the implications of the sad development, especially coming a few days before the resumption of schools after a long break due to COVID-19 pandemic. We have no doubt in the capability of the proprietors and management of the school to handle the challenges arising from the painful incident, especially in ensuring continuity of the Excel College unparalleled, enviable academic and moral standards. So, we expect the Lagos State government to hasten their investigation and direct us better.”

Another concerned parent, Louis-Oga Stella, while also speaking with Sunday Sun said: “I wish I could single-handedly rebuild the structure and collect my money later. I strongly feel the government and bank should come in and help. The school has about 75 teachers and they received their salaries all through the COVID-19 break. Again, the school has a lot to offer in terms of academics and otherwise.”