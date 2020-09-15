Tragedy struck in Afiesere community, Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State where a secondary school graduate, identified as Gbenga, was knocked down by a collapsing fence along Damure street in the town.

But tragedy was averted Ogbosedi area of Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state where a fire fighter, Ben Aladino and family members narrowly escaped death in their apartment when an overhead water tank collapsed on their sitting room.