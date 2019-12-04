Collection of unapproved levies across some primary and secondary schools in Delta State has continued unabated despite recent severe sanctions against some principals and school heads who were caught in the act.

The state government is worried over the development as the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Patrick Ukah, on Wednesday reiterated that the present administration has zero tolerance for illegal levies.

Ukah who frowned at the continued reported cases of collection of unauthorised fees in public schools, stressed that any principal or school head caught will be made to face the consequences.

He advised parents to stop encouraging collection of illegal levies by paying such money, urging them to resist it and report such erring principal or school head to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

Ukah warned principals and school heads involved in the ignoble act to retrace their steps and turn a new leaf as any of them that collects a kobo more than the approved levies will be sanctioned appropriately.

The commissioner seized the opportunity to list the approved levies for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

He added that even if the Parents’ Teachers’ Associations (PTAs) of schools are to do any intervention in any school, such decision must be taken during a general meeting of the body where the parents will agree on a particular amount to be paid.

Going further, Ukah said that the money collected should be paid into the account of the PTA whose executive officers are expected to disburse the funds to meet the objective for which it was agreed on.