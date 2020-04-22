The Executive Chairman/Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has called on Nigerians and Africans in general to cooperate with respective health authorities and governments in curtailing the spread ofthe Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Rabiu in a 75-second video done by the BUA Foundation in collaboration with the African Philanthropy Forum, said the COVID-19 circle can be broken collectively if outlined precautionary measures are strictly observed. The video is currently available on BUA Group’s digital platforms.

According to the BUA Group boss, “Africa is recording an increasing number for COVID-19 cases daily and we cannot afford to enable the spread. “If there is anything we have learnt about this virus, it is that it does not respect race, gender, religion, ethnicity or status.

“One thing is certain – We can break the cycle if we all come together and fight this virus.

No one person can do it alone. Now more than ever, we need each other and we need to come together and fight this virus.

“Let us observe social distancing, wash your hands regularly, follow the instructions of health authorities and report any suspected cases immediately.

“Each one of us must play our part and we can win this fight against COVID-19. “I am committed to this fight, are you?” Abdul Samad added.