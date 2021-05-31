Great things are happening in Imo North. It is akin to the belief that nothing good would come out of Nazareth but when it did it brought salvation to mankind. It was much the same way the zone had remained in the backwaters but now a new light is shining, getting more luminous by the day.

I mean the emergence of a new senator to take up the position vacated by the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu after an acrimonious battle that raged all the way to the Supreme Court, which affirmed the election of Distinguished Senator Sir Frank Ibezim (DSSFI) despite the shenanigans of desperadoes. This matter ought to have been rested but for the bitterness of those who find it difficult to believe that their evil plot went kaput and are bellyaching, describing Ibezim, quite uncharitably, as Supreme Court-installed senator. However, in reality, rather than disparage his person or office, the appellation actually accentuates it.

The Supreme Court intervention arose only to stamp a seal on what the Lord ordained but which man attempted in vain to abrogate, using lower courts. Ibezim’s victory underscores the futility of man meddling in divine issues. How can the world know that Jehovah wu eze (Ibezim’s mantra), if haughty men are not abased? How can Imo North move up, if it is forever manacled to the stake by a few individuals that must have their way or the highway?

Unfortunately, people would see evil and yet sell their conscience for the sake of accursed crumbs. Despite the misgivings one may have for Nigeria’s justice system, it is unbelievable that anyone could selfishly fault the Supreme Court judgment in a case that was clearly filed out of time, as stipulated by law, not for Ibezim but an age-long standard. It is worse to pretend not to see anything sinister in a scheme to destroy the career of Okigwe’s future via trumped up perjury by stealthily avoiding subpoenaing WAEC and Uboma Secondary School, Ikperejere, Etiti, whose certificates Ibezim allegedly forged to come and attest or deny the documents.

As a mater of fact, those that made such sinister claims ought to be charged for defamation of character but that would serve no end since God has vindicated the just and thwarted the enterprises of the wicked.

Anyway, it is time we jettisoned bad politicking and worked for the advancement of the least developed zone in Imo State. We cannot fixate our eyes on the rear-view mirror without inviting dangerous consequences.

I beckon on those still hurting over aborted dreams to loosen up for the sake of not only their health but also the health of our beleaguered zone. Accusing Ibezim of photo-shopping scorecard is laughable because Ibezim does not need any of that. It is worth stating that he already has a lot going for him and this is visible for even the blind to see.

Sadly, people who are yet to come to terms with their ‘loss’ are trouncing about, looking for just anything to lap onto. I emphasised ‘loss’ because there is no loss anywhere except for those who feel otherwise. This reminds one of what transpired at the gate of Samaria when the prophet of God spoke about impending abundance in the land after a long famine. One of the all-knowing men questioned the prophecy but ended up not partaking of it, as prophesied. A similar prophecy has gone out for Okigwe; my prayer is that we all believe and live to witness the abundance that God is bringing to us through Ibezim.

A pointer to the great things galloping our way is the resuscitation of the abandoned road projects, such as the World Bank-assisted Umunachi-Avutu, Umuokoro-Ehume and Amuzi-Okwohia road projects, within barely one month of Ibezim berthing at the Senate. Strangely, it is this very commendable act that naysayers are castigating the senator for.

Ibezim never told anyone that he attracted the roads and never will because the facts are there that they were initiated during the truncated tenure of the late Uwajumogu. However, the fact, and truth too is that Ibezim has taken it upon himself to pursue it to a conclusive end, and must share in the glory even though he is the least interested in human praise. As his traducers rightly pointed out, government is a continuum but we are all witnesses to several abandoned projects, littering the nooks and crannies of the country, all because successive administrations left them to rot in order to pursue their own projects.

Of the three zones in the state, Imo North has been ravaged by the fire of deceleration. Therefore, it is too early in the day to chase shadows while we should be extinguishing this evil fire. Challenging Ibezim to have his own projects is without sense and purpose. I dare say that it will be the greatest achievement even if Ibezim initiates no projects but ensures that all abandoned projects dotting the landscape of Imo North are completed.

It is better to shut up instead of making a fool of ourselves simply because we want to be heard.

Ibezim is neither in competition for accolades with the dead. As a matter of fact, Uwajumogu was his buddy and he would actually love to immortalise him. However, he is not under any obligation to revisit these road projects. He could look the other way and seek his own projects if that is how to achieve relevance. It is unbelievable then that instead of saluting Ibezim’s selfless effort, anyone would question his intentions and gripe over credit or no credit. It is only non-achievers haunted by fear that struggle for the validation of men. However, Ibezim is well heeled and surefooted enough to make his own mark. For him, only God’s approval matters.

It is in the belief that God is the fulcrum of his stewardship that Ibezim dedicated his victory to God at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Ezeoke Nsu, in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, last Saturday. The grand event, which was officiated by Bishop of Okigwe and Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. David O.C. Onuoha, drew huge crowds that cut across political, religious and professional divides, a further stamp on Ibezim’s swirling acceptance by the people. Having put his stewardship in the hands of God, it is foolhardy for opponents to believe that their whining rants can subtract from the quality representation Ibezim is set to deliver to the people, not also forgetting his ingrained shibboleth that Jehovah wu Eze. I want to believe that Ibezim is only leading the charge in a battle to deliver Imo North from the grips and depredation of political buccaneers.

However, let it be on record that Ibezim is not infallible; he is a man, not an angel. Unlike his traducers, he makes no claim to omniscience and would gladly accept alternative views provided they are not politically coated or dimwitted but for the overall good of Imo North. Ibezim is self-effacing, accessible and welcoming to helpful ideas, which can be sent directly to him or through his aides or constituency office.

Ibezim is Imo North senator and no man’s hatred can alter another man’s destiny. Running him down over a good deed he embarked upon is not only unacceptable and demoralising but may also discourage him from doing more. After all, we have had politicians, who represented the zone in the National Assembly before and only have testimonies of their parched stewardship.

We must shun a repeat of such monumental failures of the past. Let us all be mini-senators wherever we are and come up with viable ideas on what Ibezim should do to hoist the flag of Okigwe among the comity of developed zones.

Lovers of the zone obligated to come up with hard-nosed ideas on how best Ibezim can succeed in this onerous assignment. He won; we all won with him, and if he fails, it shall be a collective failure. But far be it from us; Imo North is borne on strong arms raised on the a pedestal of glory.