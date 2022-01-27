From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

For British Spring College, Awka, Anambra State, rewarding excellence is a tradition.

So, despite the challenges of last year, the college still rolled out the drums recently to reward its outstanding finalists and valedictorians.

Tagged “Celebrating the emerging chievers”, the ceremony also marked the 10th anniversary of the college, where the management recalled its success stories since inception in 2011.

In a church service, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, represented by the Archdeacon, Awka Central Archdeaconry, Venerable Ekene Nwafor, who spoke on “harvesting the glory of God in your life” said that God has deposited potential in man, which one will use to manifest.

Archbishop Ibezim charged the graduands to have a goal as they move into the world, be diligent, focused and make constant efforts to accomplish the goal.

Chairman on the occasion, an Anglican cleric and university don, Prof. Anayo Nkamnebe, lauded the vision of the school founder, noting that the college has lived up to expectations over the years.

He recalled his visit to the college in 2011 during the formative stage and was taken round by the founder, who showed him the lofty ideas and vision guiding the college.

He said that 10 years down the line, British Spring College has proved a success story in private school intervention in a previously government-dominated education environment.

The school’s director, Lady Uju Dike, described it as a historic event where the young ones they had groomed for the past six years were now ready to take their place in the larger society. She said she felt emotional and elated like a mother whose sons and daughters have gone on to bring different trophies home.

She recalled the challenges the students faced as a result of the pandemic, where classrooms were moved from physical to virtual ones, the introduction of face masks and social distancing, noting that those challenges not only strengthened their academic character but moral character too.

She said: “Through hard work and determination, all of you have achieved something remarkable and today you have the opportunity to celebrate and reflect on those achievements. Your success is evident in the sterling performances you recorded in IGSE, WAEC and NECO examination, respectively.

“Beyond academics, you have also distinguished yourselves as resilient, creative, flexible and inspiring students who are thoughtful and understand the strength in building good human relationships. Even though this day is about your accomplishments here at British Spring College, you could not have made it to this moment without the love and support of your family and friends. Don’t forget to give them a big hug when you walk off the stage today and tell them you love them.

“As emerging achievers, I am confident that you all will emerge. Please, strive to make the right choices and be worthy ambassadors of the college.”

The principal, Mr. Joseph Ozioko, said BSC always stood out in promoting sound learning and good behaviour using best practices, and 21st century teaching and learning.

He said the school builds confidence in the students and also has a long history of investing in unrivalled knowledge.

“Today shall usher in the beginning of another phase of life for you; new surroundings and friends. Feel free to maintain the standards we have set for you while adopting a new routine, learning and discovering new cultures to enrich your knowledge. Posterity will remember your set for emerging winners of the Young Scientist of Nigeria in the state, Cowbell, Olympiad and other feats” he said.

Chief Uche Nworah, Managing Director, Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) TV and Radio, who was the special guest of honour, urged the emerging achievers to sustain the head start which their parents have given them by sending them to a good school.

He urged them to hit the ground running immediately, noting that this period was the best to be a young person because of the opportunities available in the fourth industrial revolution which gave the present generation artificial intelligence, robotics, computer engineering and other adventures.

Udeze Chisom , Ajawara Kimberlyn and Chukwuemerie Success were rewarded and recognized for emerging best graduating , second best and third best graduating students of 2021 respectively.

Valedictorian Udeze Chisom carted away various cash prizes running into millions of naira for emerging the overall best graduating student, best student in IGSE 2020 exams, best student in 2021 WASCE and also best student in chemistry, civic education, physics, biology, further maths and english language subjects.

In a brief remark, he promised not to disappoint the college and his parents in his future endeavours.