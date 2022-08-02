From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The 2022 graduation ceremony of British Spring College, Awka held recently had all the trappings and grandeur of a high octane event for the celebration of achievers.

Tagged “Footprints of Excellence”, the event held at the new magnificent and imposing auditorium of the college named after the late dad of the school Director, Sir Godson Nwosu (GN) Iheaku.

It was a Day of Reward for the bright students who excelled in various class subjects and external examinations.

Parents and family members of the graduating students were also appreciated even as they wined and dined in a cosy atmosphere to commemorate the successful pulling out of the students after six years in the college.

Director of British Spring College, Lady Uju Dike in a congratulatory message to the graduands described the event as a day of recognition and celebration. She said the class of 2022 crossed limits and broke barriers and also raised the bars of success even as they have successfully with hard work, redefined excellence in grand styles.

Her words: “Graduation is a momentous occasion, symbolising the crowning moment of all your hard work and the many sacrifices that you and your parents made to reach this milestone. Class of 2022, you are a piece of a great puzzle, and if you don’t play your role, the puzzle will never be complete.”

“Your piece is unique just like you. I have trust in you and I know you will be a leader first of all for yourself and for humanity. We trust that British Spring College has equipped you not only with excellent academic abilities for the many challenges of life and work but also with life changing experiences to shape your future. It is our hope that you will leave here today as proud graduands who will continue to champion greater academic heights and success” she said.

Principal (Ag.) of the College , Kcent Obi in an address said the graduating students have been formed within the strictest condition of industry and excellence. He said the college management rode on God’s strength for their formation and like a legion, the students are now ready to conquer any challenge they might encounter in tertiary institutions across the globe.

“It is our 7th graduation ceremony but the college has turned out gentlemen and ladies holding sway in their respective professions. We keep tab on them based on our principle on follow-up. Many of them have attested that in their first year, they had ended up becoming heads of various tutorial groups among their course mates. With the quite helpful academic formation they had here, they saw their first year courses as elementary.” he said.

Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Charles Esimone, Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Fredrick Odibo in a remark congratulated the graduating students for their steadfastness in their studies. He asked them to be good ambassadors of their college anywhere they go in future and also thanked their parents for their sacrifice in training the children.

He also commended the school authorities for providing a conducive environment for the students even as he asked the students not to forget the institution and also tasked the school management to keep track of the students anywhere they may be in the future.

Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma –Udeh who was amazed at the harvest of achievements and positive exploits at the college exclaimed that the encounter was the first time she was stepping into a school in the real sense of it in the state since she became a Commissioner in Anambra State. She conveyed the compliments of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to the school management,

It was naira rain for the excellent performers in the graduating class who smiled home with various cash prizes as the best students in various subject areas and the overall best graduating students of the year.

Nzube Blaise Ogbuagu was the star of the day as he led the pack not only to emerge as the Best Graduating Student of Class 2021 but also carted away prizes as the Best Student in IGCS exams of 2021 . Nzube also won the Best Student in Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Economics.

Oranusi Ezije also won the second Best Graduating Student of the class and the best in Civic Education, Computer Studies and Data Processing, while Godwin Timothy –Joseph also emerged the 3rd Best Graduating Student and also the Best in Further Mathematics as well as the Best Behaved Boy of the class.

Parents of the Best Graduating Student, Prof and Mrs Josephat Ogbuagu shared their sentiments on the feat achieved by their son.

Ogbuagu , a Professor of Chemistry and former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze , Anambra state said he didn’t expect the pleasant surprise that awaited them on the graduation day but he knew that his son has been a very hardworking person and a very determined young man who works for anything he desires .

Ogbaugu said he is overly excited over the feat his son attained and returned the glory to God. He said they will continue to pray for him and for God to direct them aright as he makes step for his higher educational pursuit.

The mother, Dr Adaora Ogbuagu expressed happiness on her boy’s feat recalling that he had earlier told them that he was going to bring home prizes for academic excellence and he eventually made it.

Adaora recalled that Nzube at eight was the youngest when he enrolled at British Spring College six years ago and each time he came home at that early stage and expressed worry that he was not taking the first position, she usually told him to calm down because he was too tender and would mature to age and win laurels which eventually happened.

Nzube Blaise Ogbuagu in a chat with Daily Sun recalled that it was not easy for him at the onset of his academic journey but as time progressed to his SS1, he had a turning point in his life after attending the graduation ceremony of that year and since then, he has not looked back.

“1 told myself that day that I will also be the Valedictorian in my set and since that day, I began working towards that target and my efforts bore good fruits eventually.” He said.

He said he intends to be a renowned Cardiologist and for that reason, he has opted for medicine as his course of study in the university even as he appreciated his parents for their love and encouragements which he said also motivated him to the top.

The best student in JAMB from the school who scored 330, Nwokoye Victor in a chat with the reporter confessed that the feat was his first time of winning academic prize in the school but that became possible through hard work and prayers.

Nwokoye whose mum is a renowned broadcaster and regular face in Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Television, Awka said the euphoria will remain with him for a long time even as he prepares to study Software engineering in the university. He appreciated his parents who provided the enabler for him to remain in the school till graduation and all he came in contact with which he said had all made positive impacts on his life.

The mother, Mrs Nonye Nwokoye described her son Victor as an exceptional kid who had always shown serious love for excellence that he normally cried as a kid whenever he fell short of even one point to score 100 percent. She said the boy has made the family proud and they were delighted.