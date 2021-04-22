The Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, has announced the introduction of ‘Agribusiness’ as one of its academic programmes.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Acting Registrar, Mr Paul Oyediran, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new programme would commence at the Higher National Diploma level for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The institution also announced that its post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) would hold on Tuesday (April 27) and Wednesday (April 28).

It said that holders of National Diploma in Agriculture, Forestry, Horticultural and Fisheries Technology courses are eligible to apply for Agribusiness at the HND level.

Others who can also apply for the new course at the HND level are ND holders in Agriculture and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology as well as Animal Health and Production Technology.

The institution also announced that prospective applicants can apply for some other courses such as Library and Information Science, Accountancy, Horticultural Technology as well as Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology.

Other available courses are Home and Rural Economics, Fisheries Technology, Forestry Technology, Animal Health and Production Technology, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Office Technology and Management, Computer Science and Statistics.

It said that the post UTME screening scheduled to hold at 8 a.m at the institution, was for applicants who chose the college as their first choice and those willing to change to OYSCATECH.

The institution therefore advised those interested in the post UTME screening exercise to login on to the admission portal on www.oyscatech.edu.ng for post UTME registration. (NAN)