Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Thursday in Benin, disclosed that the Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, Ovia North East Local Government Area, will reopen for academic activities in January 2022.

Obaseki gave the assurance shortly after he was conducted round the ongoing construction work in the school by the Managing Director of Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency, Mr Ray Okpere.

“You will recall that we promised to rebuild all our tertiary institutions, we have almost finished work while the School of Nursing accreditation process is on and hopefully admission will start later this month or very early next month.

“The College of Education has also progressed in terms of work, the Abudu Campus is ready, we are revamping Igueben and we have started work in Afuze. Here again, accreditation has been completed and the admission process has started.

“Here is the main campus and there are two satellite campuses and what we have seen here today is a major construction work, we are building all the facilities required to get this place started. The students accommodation is in progress.

“It has a 1,000-seater capacity auditorium, it also has another 250-seater capacity auditorium, you can see that also under construction; it has two buildings to host the six facilities that we would start with and hopefully we would expand to about eight later.

“The recruitment process for the faculty is currently going on; what I have seen on site here today is the speed at which the contractor is moving this place and this school should reopen by January next year, he said.

In his contribution, Okpere assured the governor that the school would reopen for academic activities by January. (NAN)

