As the college of health technology, Calabar formally admits 741 at the 13th matriculation ceremony, the Cross River State Governor, Sir Benedict Ayade has promised to look into most of the challenges the college is facing.

Governor Ayade who was represented by the Commissioner for Quality education, Dr. Godwin Amanke wished the matriculants the very best in their endeavours.

He acknowledged the efforts of the management of the college in making it a real Citadel of learning as 3 programs are offering up to HND level with graduating students mobilize to national youth service Corps (NYSC) ; Adding that COHTECH as a monotechnic will soon access tertiary education fund for more growth and development.

Dr. Amanke promised to supply flat screen and Dstv decoder to the students union government (SUG) For use at the newly Commissions students relaxation centre.

In a goodwill message, the commissioner for health, Dr. Betta Edu, pour encomiums on the provost, Dr. Janet Adah, the academic staff and others who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the renown institution.

” The lecturers have actually engaged themselves in research and innovative teaching in order to give the students the best in all ramifications as they prepare for the future, this has resulted in the 100% pass rate in the last exam”

Dr. Edu Charges the students saying “you have no reason not to excel in your studies; I urge you all to commit to your work, take full advantage of the opportunities procure for your training and the regulations. Avoid destructive behaviours – certificate forgery, examination malpractices, hard drugs, to mention but a few.

The director General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong similarly re echoed the statement of the Commissioner for Health, she further promised that if the students did well, the would be employed to offer quality health services at the primary health care facilities across the state. She encouraged them to put in their very best into the actualization of their dreams.

On behalf of the governor of Cross River State, Sir Ben Ayade the students relaxation centre was Commissions by the honourable commissioner for Quality education Dr. Amanke Ebunshua Godwin and witness by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, DG Primary health care development agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, The college provost, students leaders etc.