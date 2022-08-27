The Kwara College of Nursing and Midwifery, llorin has partnered with the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on degree programmes, including full-time, part-time and master’s in Nursing Sciences at the college.

Mallam Abubakar Ayinla, the Provost of the College, stated this on Saturday in a statement after a stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin.

Ayinla emphasised that he would continue to sustain financial prudence in the administration of the college “in line with the policy of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration in the state”.

According to him, he has adopted such a policy in the administration of the institution since inception and it has helped the college in effective management of human and material resources.

“The facts and records are there for verification. My administration has held on to strict financial regulation and prudence that the Abdulrazaq administration at the state level is known for. It is merit-driven and highly impactful,” he said.

The Nurse educator asserted that the expansion of the college infrastructure in recent times was cost effective and tenable.

“We have maximised our financial capabilities to achieve more in the face of daunting challenges.”

The Provost sai Abdulrazaq should be commended for his understanding, commitment and ability to reposition the college to achieve more in accordance with the institution’s mandate.

Mr. Saka Kayode, the Registrar of the College and Secretary to the Governing Council of the College, commended the management for holding fast to its responsibilities at all levels.

He stated that the Provost had sterling leadership qualities so rare to find in most education administrators in Nigeria.

According to him, it has been almost four years of promise kept and delivered in the nursing and midwifery education sector under the Provost, adding that the lofty ideas have been attained.

He pointed out that the accreditation of courses were achieved; more knowledge impactors had gone through training and re-training programmes at various levels; facilities were upgraded, including water, classrooms and offices.

Kayode said that students, lecturers and management relationship was superb, while old students were in contact with the management, trying to give back to the college through various arrangements and established communication channels. (NAN)