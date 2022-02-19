The Baptist College of Theology, Lagos, will hold its annual Ministers Conference from Monday February 21 to Wednesday, February 23, 2022.The theme of the Conference is “Developing Effective Spiritual Strategic Pastoral Ministry.”

Rector of the College, Professor Emmanuel Oyemomi said the college, which is affiliated to the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho, was strongly focused on provisioning sound ministerial and theological training for ministers.

The Ministers Conference will hold at the permanent site of the institution, Agbowa, Ikosi in Lagos State. The chairperson of the conference, Rev Mrs Bolatito Babarinde said the theme is aimed at equipping ministers of the gospel with requisite skills and scriptural insights to remain versatile and vibrant in ministry.

