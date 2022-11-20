From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The federal government has been urged to enhance the economic potential of the River Niger by dredging it and other shipping ports to accommodate larger vessels.

The government was implored to open up natural river canals blocked by unplanned human habitation, as well as remediation the Niger Delta environment destroyed by oil companies in the region.

Members of the Immaculate Conception College Old Boys Association (ICCOBA) made the call in Asaba during the 2022 annual convention with the theme: ‘Splendour of the Niger.’

Delivering the lecture, author, education administrator and social researcher, Chris Biose dwelt extensively on the River Niger including its physical features, tributaries, climatic conditions, hydrology, plant and animal life, ecology, its effects on the livelihood of cultures, as well as its challenges.

“Exploring the splendour of the Niger River presents a human challenge rather than a technical or technological one. The world has the technology to address its fundamental development issues.

“Examples of nations that have surmounted environmental constraints to provide their citizens with excellent levels of living include Israel, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The main issue in enhancing the splendour of the Niger River, therefore, is how to create a visionary and disciplined leadership that is focused on real development.

“It is obvious that a government that places less emphasis on investing in people and permits students in federal tertiary institutions to stay at home for eight months due to misplaced priorities cannot enhance the splendour of the Niger River,” he said.

President of ICCOBA worldwide, Mr Ighodalo Edetanlen, said the convention was to provide an opportunity for old students of the Immaculate Conception College, Benin, to strengthen their relationships and break new grounds.

Likewise, the Asaba branch of ICCOBA, Mr Ken Eboigbe, said the theme for the 2022 convention was deeply rooted in the history and geography of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Relishing fond memories with his former classmates, the Head of Service in Delta State, Mr Bayoko lamented the current increase of moral decadence in society, even as he prompted educators to become more alive to their responsibilities and change the ugly trend.