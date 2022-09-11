From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 19-year-old student of Ipetu-Ijesa College of Technology, Osun State, Olonade Tomiwa, has killed himself.

He committed suicide by ha going himself on Saturday, 10th September around 2:30 pm.

It was gathered that the deceased used a telephone cable to hang himself for reason yet to be ascertained.

The spokesperson of the police in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She explained that no mark of violence was seen on the body of the deceased and his corpse had been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

It was gathered that Tomiwa visited his parent in the Isokun area, Ilesa, in the morning before he returned to school to commit suicide.

The police spokesperson said that the matter is under investigation.