From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has said it will commence a one-month strike, beginning from yesterday.

The union said it made the decision after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State last Friday.

A communique signed by COEASU President, Smart Olugbeko, and General Secretary, Ahmed Bazza Lawan, respectively, disclosed the decision was taken after the union assessed the level of federal governments response to its requests, following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued to government on the lingering issues of the industrial concerns.

