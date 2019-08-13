Jamilu Collins came off the bench to score in Paderborn’s 4-3 shoot-out victory over amateur side, SV Rödinghausen in a DFB-Pokal first round match on Sunday.

A 111th minute substitute, Collins, who returned from international duty with Nigeria, returned to his first competitive game with the newly promoted Bundesliga side.

The left back was introduced after regulation time with the sides tied at 3-3; SV Rödinghausen coming from behind to force a draw. Nothing could separate them even in extra-time.

Collins was designated to take the third kick for Paderborn, which he duly converted to give his side 3-2 advantage in the shoot-out – SV Rödinghausen had missed two kicks.

Another missed kick for the Fourth-tier Regionalliga West side swung the initiate well into Paderborn’s favor and Cauly Oliveira-Souza converted to send them through.