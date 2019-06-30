The duo of defenders Jamilu Collins and Shehu Abdullahi will not partake in the final group game against Madagascar.

This was disclosed by the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, at a briefing in Alexandria, yesterday.

The coach said the players, who have been out of the team since the opening game against Burundi, are yet to be fully fit as they are still being drilled by the Super Eagles fitness coach.

Collins got injured before the first match, while Abdullahi was substituted after copping injury in the match against Burundi.

“Collins and Shehu will not play against Madagascar because they are not fully fit. They are undergoing special sessions with the physical coaches, so they cannot take part in the match against Madagascar, maybe next game,” Rohr said.

As it is, the duo of Ola Aina and Awaziem will still keep their shirts even as Rohr promises introduction of fresh players.

“I want to use everybody; so, there might be changes in some areas even in the goalkeeping, central defence and the striking positions. In the last two matches, we’ve made five changes, and we will still make more,” he said.

Should Rohr introduce the changes he promised, Victor Osihmen might start the game ahead of Odion Ighalo and Paul Onuachu, while Ikechukwu Ezenwa is likely to replace Daniel Akpeyi in goal.