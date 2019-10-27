Jamilu Collins impressed, yet again, for Paderborn in the Bundesliga and the newly promoted club picked up their first win of the season, defeating Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 at the Benteler Arena.

Collins and his Paderborn teammates came into week 9 of the German Bundesliga bottom of the table looking for their first win.

The Nigerian was the third best outfield player on the pitch (7.4 rating per Whoscored.com), and he got 90 minutes of football locked in.

Goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri (43′) and Sebastian Schonlau (64′) in either half guided the home team to a very rare win.

In spite the win, Paderborn remains rooted to the bottom of the log with four points from nine games and three from safety.