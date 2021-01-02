As 2020 is winding up, fashion experts have predicted five biggest colour trends that will dominate the fashion world in 2021.

They include Mellow yellow. This is one of the colours that will surely have a moment this 2021. The colour has a way of jazzing up your outfit your outfit whether in gown, skirt, pants or accessories.

Pink is another colour. Pink hue will hold strong throughout this year. It comes in variety of shades.

Magenta is also one of them. The eye-catching colour that is sort of purple-red, is going to make waves this year. It comes in different shades. Some skewing more purple, some more pink, or red. The colour a way of instantly elevating your wardrobe.

Tangerine is also going to make a bold statement this year. This vibrant Orange colour has been around and will be around for a long time. This hue will be a go-to for many.

Finally, trans-ball green is also going to make a big statement this year. It is a kind of neon in a yellow and green tint. The colour is striking and can come in shoes, bags, pants, tops, even dresses.

Photos: Google