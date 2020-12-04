Columbus Faith, an undergraduate of the University of Calabar has defeated 47 contestants to win the maiden edition of Cultural Queen Africa pageant competition with the theme, “Gem of Africa” in Imo State last week.

10 finalists also won prizes in other categories with some money.

Faith went home with a cash prize, electrical appliances and endorsements from sponsors.

Chief Executive Officer, Sophiej’s Entertainment World, Ogbu Judith Sophia, said the competition aims to promote and project Nigerian culture and unite Africans.

Also, to build self esteem and confidence in African ladies and make them I dependent in what they were taught while in camp.

The organiser adds pageant competitions in Nigeria are good and different in their own way but hers is free and fair because the results are not manipulated.

Sophia urged winners to use their new position to make positive impacts in the society and leave a legacy after their tenure as am ambassadors.

Beaming with smiles, Faith disclosed she will use her position to touch the lives of youths particularly ladies by distributing sanitary pads and other items.