Afghanistan on Thursday received more anti-epidemic supplies from China to aid its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The much-needed supplies included 20,000 protective suits, nearly 40,000 test kits, two fully automated nucleic acid extractors, two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machines, and masks and gloves.

Afghanistan was in the sixth batch of Chinese aid to the war-torn Asian country which was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in late February.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu, while addressing the handover ceremony held in the capital Kabul, said, “in spite of the huge pressure on its own shoulders, China has since April overcome enormous difficulties and actively provided to the best of its ability assistance for Afghanistan in pandemic response.

“Facing challenges caused by the pandemic, China and Afghanistan have always stood by each other and witnessed a true friendship in need.’’

Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan’s second vice president, voiced his country’s gratitude to China for the assistance.

“Afghanistan has received several batches of Chinese aid. I sincerely thank China and other countries for their generous assistance to Afghanistan.’’

China donated the first batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan on April 2.

Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing its total to 39,548. (Xinhua/NAN)