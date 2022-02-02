From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Diamonds Leeds, Kenneth Ifekudu, has stated that for Nigeria to top chart in tourism, insecurity must be combated headlong.

Ifekudu stated this at the launch of Diamond Leeds headquarters recently in Abuja.

“When it comes to tourism, I think one thing we need to do to get it right is security. If we can get our security intact people would love to come to Nigeria because Nigeria is really endowed and we are blessed,” he said.

Speaking on business, he said: “Today, we are opening our new corporate head office at the heartbeat of Abuja.

“So, it calls for celebration. Currently, the administrative staff we have is 28 while the field officers is about 46. My expectation is that in the next 5 years Diamond Leeds will be quoted in the Nigerian Stock Exchange. We are growing and we are getting better

In his goodwill message, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa stated that he was happy with the growth of the business.

“I am happy and glad that Diamonds Leeds Limited is moving from strength to strength and steadily positioning themselves as Nigeria’s most reliable and credible contracting company,” he said.

The launch had in attendance the likes of former Anambra State governorship contender, Tony Nwoye, ex-international footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Nollywood actor, John Okafor amongst others.