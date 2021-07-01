By Yusuf Olukolu

Nature can never be cheated; when it calls, we can’t but respond. Bowel movement is an important aspect of human anatomy that helps the body get rid of waste products. Significantly, it gives no notice; it can happen at anytime and anywhere. It sometimes happen in the most unexpected places. The most embarrassing thing that can happen to anyone is to get a sudden call of nature in the middle of nowhere.

Basically, in this situation the first point of call and the most reasonable thing to do would be locating the nearest toilet. It is rather unfortunate that the case is different for some people. Rather, they engage in open defecation.

According to the 2018 National Outcome Routine Mapping (NORM) Report, 47 million Nigerians practice open defecation. This is to show that, at least, one out of four Nigerians engage in open defecation. Unfortunately, Nigeria loses N455 billion (US$ 1.3b) annually due to poor sanitation.

Open defecation is the human practice of defecating or excreting outside rather than making use of the toilet. It involves defecation in street gutters, behind bushes or open bodies of water. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), open defecation contaminates sources of drinking water and spreads diseases such as cholera, diarrhea and dysentery. W.H.O estimates that inadequate sanitation causes 432,000 diarrhea deaths annually.

Apart from the horrible city smell and spread of communicable diseases like polio, typhoid fever and hepatitis, open defecation poises serious danger to society and those practicing it are prone to attacks by wild animals while defecating in bushes, they are also vulnerable to being kidnapped.

In addition, it can also make women and girls vulnerable to sexual violence and other forms of risks. In places where there may be no bushes, people have to bear the inconvenience of waiting until nightfall to defecate in the open. They are exposed to different forms of danger on their way to or from the bush.

Essentially, the act of open defecation is an environmental degradation and abuse of nature, fondly referred to as “shot put” by Nigerians. It is said to be a traditional cultural practice which has become a norm that has existed for a while and travel down in time. Many Lagosians living in the slums often use this code-name “shot put” to identify the mode of toilet.

Ironically, the public toilets that are provided for public use are being ignored for open spaces. Some people find ease in doing this because of the accessibility of these open spaces. So, even with existence of public toilets some people would rather opt for roads, bushes or gutters.

Similarly, some engage in this act as a result of non-availability of toilets, while some incorrigible elements within the society take pleasure in engaging in such unethical and unlawful act.

Shockingly, some defaulters are of the view that the open space is as good as a toilet while some don’t want to pay to use public toilet. Indeed, open defecation has come to be one of the major problems facing the state. This problem is created by ignorant and unlawful citizens who, while trying to solve an immediate problem, ended up creating a bigger one; causing pollution and spreading infections.

Lagos, being the centre of excellence, one would expect that open defecation should not be on the list of environmental pollution in the State, but some environmental defaulters have made this hard to achieve, as the act is being perpetuated on a daily basis. With a tissue paper or sachet of pure water at hand, they only need to find a “perfect” space to release their waste.

Interestingly, some pedestrians have tagged it “competition of faeces”, as defaulters are openly seen carrying out this act early in the morning. The daily complaints include stepping on faeces on road-sides, for this to be happening in the 21st century, it is an eye sore, an anomaly that must be stopped.

Unfortunately, this inappropriate behaviour has blighted the environmental advancement efforts of the government. The horrible smell that emanates from some parts of the city, where this act is being practiced, is such that can put off potential investors.

Regrettably, there has been an increase in the percentage of open defecation even with the existence of public toilets. According to the Lagos Bureau of Statistics, over 310 public toilets constructed by Local Governments as well as 600 private public toilet operators and 140 public toilets had been registered to reduce open defecation in the state. These public toilets are located in strategic areas to serve the needs of the people across the state.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has stepped up the rehabilitation of some public toilets that are in bad state across the metropolis and more public toilets are being built in collaboration with private sectors. Also, eateries and filling stations in Lagos are mandated by the law to make their toilets clean and available for public use.

Could the problem be nonchalant attitude of the people to environmental hazards or intentional pollution of the environment? The rate at which open defecation is carried out is quite alarming, despite the existence of laws and regulations against these acts.

These laws and regulations include Public Health Laws of Lagos State, Environmental Sanitation Regulation, Environmental Sanitation Law, Environmental Management Protection Law and Local Government By-laws.

Considering its environmental impact, the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has intensified efforts to eradicate open defecation in Lagos State. In 2020, a task force on open defecation was inaugurated on the directives of Governor Sanwo-Olu. They immediately swung into action and arrested some residents who were openly defecating in some parts of the State. Their activities should be sustained for a more productive result.

One of the many ways to reduce this practice should be to sensitize and persuasively get communities to understand the health and economic consequences of defecating openly. There should be a mass awareness and attitudinal change campaign for all Lagos residents. The media should also play a leading role in highlighting the dangers involved in the practice.

The government should reinforce all the relevant agencies such as Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) to check these acts, adopt new methods and pass laws that are more restrictive. More sanctions should be imposed on those caught defecating openly.

All hands must be on deck to curb this shameful practice. Lagosians should endeavour to make collective efforts to end open defecation in Lagos for a healthier environment and good image of the metropolis.

Olukolu is of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.