“Where are you taking me?” I asked sitting up in surprise. “Wherever the wind takes us,” Dennis joked. I was not amused. “Dennis turn this car around, right now! I am not in the mood for this please,” I said in a quiet tone angrily through clenched teeth, trying to shake off the languid feeling that a minute ago had enveloped me. “Ssshhhh quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh? We are going to have the talk today,” he said with determination. ‘The talk?’ I panicked. I didn’t want to have ‘the talk’. I was not ready for ‘the talk’. How do I get out of this now? My mind raced, this is not happening, I thought as I uttered the first words that came out of my mouth. “I am sorry not today, I have a Presentation to prepare for.

Can I take a rain check?” I asked anxiously. I regretted it as soon as I blurted it out. I didn’t want him asking when, since it was two weeks away! I prayed fervently. After a minute, he stopped the car. “Really Tobs? And you’re just telling me? I will let you off this time because I don’t want to add to your stress,” he said with panache. I heaved a sigh of relief as he dropped me and drove off. I already suspected what Dennis had to say and I was not ready for it.

He obviously wants to take our relationship to the next level but I am not ready. “If the mountain will not go to Mohammed, then Mohammed must come to the Mountain. Come along girls, let’s patch things, kiss and make up,” Jasmine said as she sauntered into my room Saturday night followed by the ladies.

I quickly stood up from the bed and putting on my best smile, I turned around and hoped to God I had a contrite expression. I looked at Zara, folding my hands together I went to her, tears welling up in my eyes and said “I am so sorry Zara, can you ever forgive me?” I asked soberly. She gave me a look that I had never seen before then gave me a hug. I had hurt her and deeply too. Zara is a handful but she has a good heart, maybe I was out of line or maybe not but I will never do that again. “Never do that again!” She said gruffly echoing my thought. “Thank you,’ I said sincerely nodding my head in agreement.

We were able to talk like we hadn’t done in a while. Domestic Violence Anonymous (DVA) as you all know is supposed to hold this month end and I feel I am doing enough to make it happen, it’s just that finding a suitable place has proved to be a herculean task. There is also this second wave of corona virus and the Government restriction on gatherings. A lot of the women we helped in the past at Warien Rose Foundation are back complaining about funds to run their businesses, feeding, house rent and school fees.

Many have lost their jobs and are confused on the way forward. The truth is that there is only so much Warien Rose Foundation can do. A few days ago, we gave out food stuff; rice, spaghetti, indomie, groundnut oil, macaroni etc but even that could only go round a few compared to the multitude of people who asked for help. Our Government and the Banks have failed us so we have to resort to self-help.

We have started a Cooperative to help small and medium scale businesses; The Warien Rose Cooperative Agricultural Multipurpose Society, we hope to use it to help upcoming businesses, the poor and needy. I am totally committed to it and hope I can get the support of kind hearted, well-meaning people to assist financially, technically and otherwise. If you can help, please contact me; finance is important but it is not all we need.

There may be other things you can help us with. These two men I think have decided to make my life hell. Why can’t they just back off and calm down? Why do they need to always be in my face and business? I know I need to make a decision but does it have to be under duress? I wonder which of the girls told them about the Cooperative. I better let that slide, we just patched things up. I dare not make an issue out of this; moreover the Cooperative needs all the help it can get.