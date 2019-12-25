Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has appealed to members of the opposition political parties to eschew political divide and join in the building the state, especially as election and all electioneering litigations, have been dispensed with.

In his Christmas broadcast. Emmanuel, who said 2019 was a milestone year that the future development, growth, peace, brotherhood, unity and progress of the state was put to test, pointed out that there were no redeeming values in antagonizing the leadership of the State or working to negate the gains collectively achieved or financing the publication of unsanitized materials on the developments and vision provided simply because of political disagreement.

While stressing that political parties are vehicles to seek power; the governor said; “We should not allow the flaming passions of partisanship affect the cord of our unity and brotherhood. My doors are wide open and phone lines also are open to engage my brothers and sisters on the other side. Come, let us build our land.

“We have everything to become great and prosperous. We have a wonderful and hospitable people, creative, daring, innovative and God-fearing, all that is needed is for us to rally around a leader who will galvanize these wonderful impulses and get us to see the possibilities that lay out there, and that leadership, I must say without sounding boastful is what I have worked hard to provide during my First term.

“And will continue to the best of my ability, to provide in my Second Term based on our Completion Agenda, predicated on eight (8) critical areas of need: Industrialization, Aviation Development, Rural and Riverine Area Development, Small & Medium Scale Enterprises, Infrastructure, Security, Human Capacity Development and Agriculture.”

He thanked the people of the state for their support especially during the last general election which he said they had to choose peace, security, unity and development which he had championed since 2015 against a vision of violence, death, destruction, division, politically motivated killing, kidnappings and stagnation that the opposition marketed and presented.

“ We came to you and told you to make a choice between these two competing visions and you rose in unison, and chose to go with the vision of peace, security, unity and development and unanimously and overwhelmingly re-elected me to continue in Office as your Team-Lead for a Second Term.

“Elections and the litigation processes are over; it is now time for governance and I promise you again, that I will continue to work twice as hard to ensure that the legacy I will leave you by the time we are done in 2023, will remain a shining example of a leader who came prepared to seize the moment and change the course and direction of our people,” the governor said.

As the state settles down for governance, free from the distractions and claptrap of the political space, and as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the governor urged them to let the spirit of the season- a season of love and happiness, of goodwill and celebrations be the abiding cords of unity, prosperity and continuous peace, progress and development.