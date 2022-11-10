From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Obi-Datti media office has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to come clean with his past and clear himself of allegations that he was convicted on drug and money laundering related offences in the United States or quit the 2023 poll.

The media office in a statement, yesterday, said this was because the office he seeks to occupy requires a clean man in all ramifications.

It noted that there is a column in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) form to candidates seeking to know if they had ever been convicted by any court of law anywhere in the world and that withholding such information breaches the 2022 Electoral Act.

The media team further accused Tinubu of deliberately refusing to present himself for scrutiny by Nigerians by dodging every public and media interaction and using spokespersons and attack dogs to reach Nigerians and cover up his dirty tracks.

“The demand is in response to the damaging document released by a United States court about Tinubu’s past which entails that he must come clean and stop indulging in proxy game about his past, ostensibly to deny Nigerians the opportunity of knowing exactly the person aspiring to rule them.

“Rather than be ashamed of the embarrassing situation, Tinubu Campaign office is arrogantly and fraudulently covering up and scheming to pick and chose the public events to attend.

“It’s not enough to release a document as manifesto, but not be available to defend and explain how you intend to carry out the implementations of the manifesto since spokespersons are not going to be on the ballot.

“If Tinubu truly had any record of narcotics and money laundering case arising from drug related businesses at any stage in his life, he must explain himself to Nigerians.

“And if he hid his past to Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission necessary steps should be taken by relevant authorities to save the country from such a person having access to power at the highest office in the land.”